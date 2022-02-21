An In-Depth Look At Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.46M, closed the last trade at $3.59 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 10.46% during that session. The HNRG stock price is -27.58% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 61.0% above the 52-week low of $1.40. The 3-month trading volume is 207.01K shares.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Sporting 10.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the HNRG stock price touched $3.59 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Hallador Energy Company shares have moved 45.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) have changed 43.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.42% from current levels.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hallador Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.00%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.70% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.7 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.10% over the past 5 years.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.07% with a share float percentage of 46.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hallador Energy Company having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $2.71 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verdad Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.58 million shares of worth $1.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $1.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.