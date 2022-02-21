An In-Depth Look At Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.46B, closed the last trade at $34.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The ENR stock price is -49.23% off its 52-week high price of $51.38 and 3.8% above the 52-week low of $33.12. The 3-month trading volume is 688.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.93.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ENR stock price touched $34.43 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Energizer Holdings Inc. shares have moved -14.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have changed -12.19%.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energizer Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.90%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.50% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $805.22 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $656.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 347.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.70%.

ENR Dividends

Energizer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 3.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.11% with a share float percentage of 101.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energizer Holdings Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.05 million shares worth more than $275.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.6 million and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.05% shares in the company for having 2.71 million shares of worth $105.85 million while later fund manager owns 2.03 million shares of worth $79.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.