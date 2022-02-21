An Analysis Of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Stock

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $519.88M, closed the last trade at $13.43 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The RTLR stock price is -0.67% off its 52-week high price of $13.52 and 29.19% above the 52-week low of $9.51. The 3-month trading volume is 260.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the RTLR stock price touched $13.43 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, Rattler Midstream LP shares have moved 18.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have changed 10.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.36, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.65% from current levels.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rattler Midstream LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.57%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.10% and 93.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.49 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $109.24 million and $98.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.30% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.90%.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 7.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.71% with a share float percentage of 86.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rattler Midstream LP having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cardinal Capital Management LLC with over 3.35 million shares worth more than $39.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Cardinal Capital Management LLC held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 3.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.77 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.17% shares in the company for having 2.86 million shares of worth $33.57 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $23.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.04% of company’s outstanding stock.