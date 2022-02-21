An Analysis Of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.83B, closed the last trade at $119.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The J stock price is -24.99% off its 52-week high price of $149.55 and 8.29% above the 52-week low of $109.73. The 3-month trading volume is 674.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the J stock price touched $119.65 or saw a rise of 3.4%. Year-to-date, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares have moved -14.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have changed -5.44%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $175.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.01% from current levels.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.08%, compared to 24.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.80% and 7.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.51 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.33%.

J Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 0.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.00% with a share float percentage of 87.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. having a total of 900 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.83 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 8.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 billion and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 3.9 million shares of worth $516.87 million while later fund manager owns 3.85 million shares of worth $509.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.