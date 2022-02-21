Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Shares Are Up 46.60% YTD

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the last trade at $26.49 per share which meant it gained $3.46 on the day or 15.02% during that session. The AMLX stock price is 7.51% off its 52-week high price of $24.50 and 39.6% above the 52-week low of $16.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 373.44K shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Sporting 15.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the AMLX stock price touched $26.49 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 46.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) have changed 30.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -88.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.13% from current levels.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.17% with a share float percentage of 27.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.