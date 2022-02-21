Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Forecast To Gain 20.66% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.39B, closed the last trade at $114.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -0.40% during that session. The ALLE stock price is -30.29% off its 52-week high price of $148.70 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $106.52. The 3-month trading volume is 678.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allegion plc (ALLE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.01.

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) trade information

Sporting -0.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the ALLE stock price touched $114.13 or saw a rise of 4.99%. Year-to-date, Allegion plc shares have moved -13.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have changed -5.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $143.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130.00 while the price target rests at a high of $160.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.91% from current levels.

Allegion plc (ALLE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allegion plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.98%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.20% and -10.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $679.67 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $690.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $727.3 million and $649.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.50% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -20.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.77%.

ALLE Dividends

Allegion plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 1.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.18% with a share float percentage of 91.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegion plc having a total of 767 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $1.43 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 2.53 million shares of worth $334.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.24 million shares of worth $295.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.