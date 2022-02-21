A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.71M, closed the last trade at $6.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -6.63% during that session. The PDSB stock price is -187.9% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 47.58% above the 52-week low of $3.25. The 3-month trading volume is 401.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Sporting -6.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the PDSB stock price touched $6.20 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have moved -23.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have changed 2.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -303.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -141.94% from current levels.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.60%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.80% and -50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.40% over the past 5 years.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.29% with a share float percentage of 28.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDS Biotechnology Corporation having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.98 million shares worth more than $14.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.53 million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $9.64 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $4.37 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.