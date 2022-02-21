A Detailed Analysis Of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.27M, closed the last trade at $54.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The EGLE stock price is -4.48% off its 52-week high price of $56.47 and 49.23% above the 52-week low of $27.44. The 3-month trading volume is 226.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $6.18.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the EGLE stock price touched $54.05 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares have moved 18.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have changed 26.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.49% from current levels.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 478.53%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61,700.00% and 258.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 75.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $146.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $75.18 million and $69.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 94.20% for the current quarter and 42.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 63.90% over the past 5 years.

EGLE Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 8.00 at a share yield of 14.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.72% with a share float percentage of 72.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management Lp with over 3.78 million shares worth more than $190.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management Lp held 27.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.63 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $14.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $11.23 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.