A Detailed Analysis Of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.20B, closed the last trade at $293.61 per share which meant it gained $1.98 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The CRL stock price is -56.74% off its 52-week high price of $460.21 and 11.78% above the 52-week low of $259.02. The 3-month trading volume is 419.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the CRL stock price touched $293.61 or saw a rise of 12.26%. Year-to-date, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares have moved -22.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have changed -11.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $398.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350.00 while the price target rests at a high of $440.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.21% from current levels.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.21%, compared to 12.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.70% and 7.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $888.31 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $938.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $790.99 million and $798.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 17.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.56%.

CRL Dividends

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.42% with a share float percentage of 96.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. having a total of 923 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.92 million shares worth more than $2.44 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.09 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.1 billion and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $588.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $478.28 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.