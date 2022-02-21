7.16% Gain Drives Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.11M, closed the last trade at $5.09 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 7.16% during that session. The OCG stock price is -233.99% off its 52-week high price of $17.00 and 44.6% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 277.67K shares.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Sporting 7.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the OCG stock price touched $5.09 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares have moved -0.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) have changed -2.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 54950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.18% over the past 6 months.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.97% with a share float percentage of 28.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Agricole S.A. with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Credit Agricole S.A. held 1.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 79474.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.