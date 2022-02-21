-3.97 Fall Turns Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the last trade at $12.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -3.97% during that session. The MYOV stock price is -122.29% off its 52-week high price of $27.43 and 3.97% above the 52-week low of $11.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.05K shares.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Sporting -3.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the MYOV stock price touched $12.34 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved -20.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have changed -11.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.27.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.32%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.70% and 34.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 307.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.09 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $64.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 86.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myovant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.69 million shares worth more than $150.23 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the holding of over 5.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.46 million and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $44.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.44 million shares of worth $32.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.