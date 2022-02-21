3.68% Gain Drives JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.19B, closed the last trade at $44.00 per share which meant it gained $1.56 on the day or 3.68% during that session. The JKS stock price is -50.84% off its 52-week high price of $66.37 and 35.48% above the 52-week low of $28.39. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Sporting 3.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the JKS stock price touched $44.00 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares have moved -4.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have changed -4.51%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.10%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 718.20% and 180.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.15 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.82 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.6 billion and $1.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.40% for the current quarter and 50.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -75.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.07%.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 07 and April 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.30% with a share float percentage of 56.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 3.6 million shares worth more than $164.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Schroder Investment Management Group held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $107.07 million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.29% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $111.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $45.45 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.