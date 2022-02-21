-2.25% Fall Drives Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.58M, closed the last trade at $9.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The SRG stock price is -163.89% off its 52-week high price of $24.04 and 2.41% above the 52-week low of $8.89. The 3-month trading volume is 491.82K shares.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the SRG stock price touched $9.11 or saw a rise of 5.3%. Year-to-date, Seritage Growth Properties shares have moved -31.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have changed -14.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.63% from current levels.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.78% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.20% over the past 5 years.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.35% with a share float percentage of 75.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seritage Growth Properties having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dalal Street, Llc with over 4.73 million shares worth more than $70.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Dalal Street, Llc held 10.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.01 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $21.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $18.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.