-0.78 Fall Turns IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.45M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.78% during that session. The IMCC stock price is -354.3% off its 52-week high price of $11.63 and 39.06% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 684.15K shares.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Sporting -0.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 02/18/22 when the IMCC stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, IM Cannabis Corp. shares have moved -23.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) have changed 2.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.72 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.37% from current levels.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IM Cannabis Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.73%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.60% with a share float percentage of 19.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IM Cannabis Corp. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.36 million shares worth more than $15.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 6.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 1.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.72 million and represent 1.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.18% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $14.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $1.11 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.