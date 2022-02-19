Year-To-Date, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Price Has Decrease -19.91%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.12% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $4.78, that puts it down -449.43 from that peak though still a striking 16.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $62.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. YCBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) registered a 8.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.12% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.62%, and it has moved by -20.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.07%. The short interest in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is 2.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.70, which implies an increase of 76.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.40 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, YCBD is trading at a discount of -474.71% off the target high and -175.86% off the low.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 91.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.10%. While earnings are projected to return -273.70% in 2022.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc. insiders own 32.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.33%, with the float percentage being 32.92%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 2.67% of all shares), a total value of $3.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 1.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $2.0 million.