Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Rose 6.36% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -15.43% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$1.7. The 52-week high for the WGO share is $87.53, that puts it down -38.15 from that peak though still a striking 6.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 644.64K shares over the past three months.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.86.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) trade information

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.61% in intraday trading to $63.36 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.47%, and it has moved by -2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.61%. The short interest in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.56 day(s) to cover.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Winnebago Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) shares have gone down -9.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.86% against 31.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.90% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 billion by the end of May 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.50%. While earnings are projected to return 350.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

WGO Dividends

Winnebago Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Winnebago Industries Inc. is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.00%.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s Major holders

Winnebago Industries Inc. insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.95%, with the float percentage being 99.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 369 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.95 million shares (or 14.84% of all shares), a total value of $358.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $180.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $66.22 million.