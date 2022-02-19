Will Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the VLRS share is $23.58, that puts it down -13.04 from that peak though still a striking 36.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average trade volume was 539.51K shares over the past three months.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $20.86 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.55%, and it has moved by 16.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.62%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares have gone up 15.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 274.71% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 159.40% this quarter and then jump 950.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $602.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $607.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.10%. While earnings are projected to return -261.20% in 2022.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 8.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.40%, with the float percentage being 65.15%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 15.71% of all shares), a total value of $369.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 million shares, is of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $133.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $19.04 million.