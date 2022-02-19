Why Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the RELI share is $10.49, that puts it down -76.01 from that peak though still a striking 69.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $56.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.69 million shares over the past three months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $5.96 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by -16.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.23%. The short interest in Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.09, which implies an increase of 67.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.09 and $18.09 respectively. As a result, RELI is trading at a discount of -203.52% off the target high and -203.52% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 27.20% in 2022.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Reliance Global Group Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.15%, with the float percentage being 4.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50861.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.