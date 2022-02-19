What Will Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Be Like After It Jumps -8.41% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CLS share is $13.40, that puts it down -8.41 from that peak though still a striking 43.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average trade volume was 564.78K shares over the past three months.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) trade information

Celestica Inc. (CLS) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $12.36 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by 15.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.83, which implies an increase of 3.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CLS is trading at a discount of -13.27% off the target high and 19.09% off the low.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celestica Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celestica Inc. (CLS) shares have gone up 41.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.85% against 10.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.49 billion and $1.39 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -12.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.75% per annum.

CLS Dividends

Celestica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)’s Major holders

Celestica Inc. insiders own 1.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.40%, with the float percentage being 81.62%. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.71 million shares (or 12.92% of all shares), a total value of $121.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.7 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 8.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celestica Inc. (CLS) shares are Vanguard Selected Value Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Selected Value Fund owns about 3.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $23.23 million.