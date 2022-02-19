What To Expect Going Ahead For Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Given Its -0.29 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $218.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the CMI share is $277.09, that puts it down -27.08 from that peak though still a striking 6.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $203.38. The company’s market capitalization is $31.20B, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CMI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.17.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) trade information

Cummins Inc. (CMI) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $218.05 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by -3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270.47, which implies an increase of 19.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $244.00 and $304.00 respectively. As a result, CMI is trading at a discount of -39.42% off the target high and -11.9% off the low.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cummins Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cummins Inc. (CMI) shares have gone down -5.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.45% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.70% this quarter and then drop -1.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.81 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.25 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.83 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.40% and then jump by 16.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 21.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.72% per annum.

CMI Dividends

Cummins Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cummins Inc. is 5.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s Major holders

Cummins Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.31%, with the float percentage being 83.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,672 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.92 million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $2.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cummins Inc. (CMI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $911.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.02 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $677.1 million.