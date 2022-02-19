What To Expect As Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Delivers An -41.62% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.30% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SLGG share is $11.20, that puts it down -411.42 from that peak though still a striking 22.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $79.22M, and the average trade volume was 495.61K shares over the past three months.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SLGG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) registered a -9.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.30% in intraday trading to $2.19 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.09%, and it has moved by 7.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.08, which implies an increase of 63.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.25 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SLGG is trading at a discount of -265.3% off the target high and -94.06% off the low.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Super League Gaming Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares have gone down -41.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.85% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.30% this quarter and then jump 23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 364.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.38 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $779k and $788k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 426.30% and then jump by 202.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2022.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming Inc. insiders own 9.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.31%, with the float percentage being 16.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 2.81% of all shares), a total value of $3.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.94 million.