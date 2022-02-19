What To Expect As Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) Delivers An -5.30% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the KMT share is $43.04, that puts it down -28.94 from that peak though still a striking 5.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 530.36K shares over the past three months.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. KMT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) trade information

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $33.38 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.36%, and it has moved by -2.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.66%. The short interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is 3.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.44, which implies an increase of 13.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, KMT is trading at a discount of -49.79% off the target high and 1.14% off the low.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kennametal Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kennametal Inc. (KMT) shares have gone down -5.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.85% against 10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 143.80% this quarter and then jump 53.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.03 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $537.28 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 526.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.10% per annum.

KMT Dividends

Kennametal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kennametal Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.27%.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s Major holders

Kennametal Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.09%, with the float percentage being 104.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 11.13% of all shares), a total value of $319.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 million shares, is of Ariel Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 10.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $299.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) shares are Ariel Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.38 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $81.63 million.