What To Expect As ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Delivers An 47.28% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ICL share is $11.16, that puts it down -8.56 from that peak though still a striking 45.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.56. The company’s market capitalization is $13.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 356.37K shares over the past three months.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ICL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $10.28 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.90%, and it has moved by -0.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.94%. The short interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.28, which implies a decrease of 0.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.03 and $11.18 respectively. As a result, ICL is trading at a discount of -8.75% off the target high and 12.16% off the low.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ICL Group Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICL Group Ltd (ICL) shares have gone up 47.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.81% against 23.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 160.00% this quarter and then jump 116.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.81 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ICL Group Ltd is 0.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.39%.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

ICL Group Ltd insiders own 45.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.44%, with the float percentage being 24.86%.