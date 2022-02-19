What Should You Do With Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s traded shares were 0.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the RCRT share is $11.82, that puts it down -392.5 from that peak though still a striking 20.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $35.16M, and the average trade volume was 374.14K shares over the past three months.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RCRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.35%, and it has moved by 0.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RCRT is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -275.0% off the low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Recruiter.com Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) shares have gone down -40.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.60% against 16.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.56 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 58.20% in 2022.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Recruiter.com Group Inc. insiders own 33.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.43%, with the float percentage being 9.63%. Essex Investment Management Co Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 88353.0 shares (or 2.35% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69326.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5043.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14927.0 market value.