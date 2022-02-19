We Just Learned Something New About WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) This Week With Its -1.23% Loss

During the last session, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the WETF share is $7.38, that puts it down -31.55 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $818.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. WETF has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) trade information

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $5.61 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.23%, and it has moved by -4.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.71%. The short interest in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is 6.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.72, which implies an increase of 16.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.55 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, WETF is trading at a discount of -42.6% off the target high and 1.07% off the low.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WisdomTree Investments Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) shares have gone down -8.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.63% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.85 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.22 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.06 million and $71.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.60% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.50%. While earnings are projected to return -207.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.01% per annum.

WETF Dividends

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for WisdomTree Investments Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.59%.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s Major holders

WisdomTree Investments Inc. insiders own 26.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.82%, with the float percentage being 98.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.52 million shares (or 12.76% of all shares), a total value of $105.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.74 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 10.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.32 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $33.57 million.