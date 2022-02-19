We Just Learned Something New About UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) This Week With Its -1.28% Loss

During the last session, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.12% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the UPH share is $10.72, that puts it down -364.07 from that peak though still a striking 30.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $358.84M, and the average trade volume was 960.79K shares over the past three months.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. UPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) registered a -2.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.12% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.28%, and it has moved by 12.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.63, which implies an increase of 73.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, UPH is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -159.74% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.66 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.31 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -502.50% in 2022.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

UpHealth Inc. insiders own 51.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.54%, with the float percentage being 15.44%. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 3.57% of all shares), a total value of $16.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UpHealth Inc. (UPH) shares are Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Arbitrage Fund owns about 48973.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20451.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $64625.0.