Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Shares Have Been Down About -19.78% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.73% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the VORB share is $11.28, that puts it down -74.88 from that peak though still a striking 8.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) registered a -7.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.73% in intraday trading to $6.45 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.51%, and it has moved by -28.01% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 59.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, VORB is trading at a discount of -148.06% off the target high and -148.06% off the low.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.09%, with the float percentage being 7.45%.