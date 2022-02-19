USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK): Is It Possible To Be Up 33.45% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.45% or -$1.53. The 52-week high for the USAK share is $29.09, that puts it down -9.65 from that peak though still a striking 50.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.01. The company’s market capitalization is $233.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 120.17K shares over the past three months.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) trade information

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) registered a -5.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.45% in intraday trading to $26.53 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.63%, and it has moved by 39.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.71%. The short interest in USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) is 94330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.00, which implies an increase of 19.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, USAK is trading at a discount of -47.0% off the target high and -1.77% off the low.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that USA Truck Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) shares have gone up 101.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.90% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.40% this quarter and then jump 11.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $175.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $158.84 million and $158.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.90%. While earnings are projected to return 197.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.60% per annum.

USAK Dividends

USA Truck Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s Major holders

USA Truck Inc. insiders own 17.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.67%, with the float percentage being 67.65%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 7.07% of all shares), a total value of $9.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of Grace & White Inc /ny’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of USA Truck Inc. (USAK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 million.