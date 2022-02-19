United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Is Likely To Grow By 24.63% Or More

During the last session, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $311.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$2.39. The 52-week high for the URI share is $414.99, that puts it down -33.09 from that peak though still a striking 14.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $267.42. The company’s market capitalization is $23.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 732.89K shares over the past three months.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. URI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.76.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) trade information

United Rentals Inc. (URI) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $311.82 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.35%, and it has moved by 1.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.47%. The short interest in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $413.73, which implies an increase of 24.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $638.00 respectively. As a result, URI is trading at a discount of -104.61% off the target high and 3.79% off the low.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Rentals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Rentals Inc. (URI) shares have gone down -5.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.56% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.10% this quarter and then jump 34.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.74 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.37 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.28 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.30% and then jump by 15.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.20%. While earnings are projected to return 56.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.27% per annum.

URI Dividends

United Rentals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s Major holders

United Rentals Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.47%, with the float percentage being 94.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.96 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $2.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Rentals Inc. (URI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $717.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $573.35 million.