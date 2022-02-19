United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the UBSI share is $42.50, that puts it down -15.74 from that peak though still a striking 13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.74. The company’s market capitalization is $5.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 685.16K shares over the past three months.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. UBSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.56.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) trade information

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $36.72 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.20%, and it has moved by -0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.89%. The short interest in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is 2.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.30, which implies an increase of 6.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, UBSI is trading at a discount of -8.93% off the target high and -3.49% off the low.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Bankshares Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) shares have gone up 2.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -10.25% against -11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.10% this quarter and then drop -27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.93 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $246.79 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $287.11 million and $274.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.70% and then drop by -10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.00%. While earnings are projected to return -5.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

UBSI Dividends

United Bankshares Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Bankshares Inc. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.95%.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s Major holders

United Bankshares Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.18%, with the float percentage being 67.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.18 million shares (or 13.29% of all shares), a total value of $624.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $456.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.68 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $133.79 million.