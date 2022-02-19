Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the UCTT share is $65.33, that puts it down -34.7 from that peak though still a striking 19.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28B, and the average trade volume was 393.97K shares over the past three months.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. UCTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.2.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) trade information

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.24% in intraday trading to $48.50 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.58, which implies an increase of 33.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, UCTT is trading at a discount of -58.76% off the target high and -36.08% off the low.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) shares have gone up 19.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.57% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.10% this quarter and then jump 26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $606.36 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $588.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $369.63 million and $392.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.00% and then jump by 50.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.80%. While earnings are projected to return 893.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

UCTT Dividends

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s Major holders

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.33%, with the float percentage being 90.10%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.39 million shares (or 18.68% of all shares), a total value of $357.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $163.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $50.05 million.