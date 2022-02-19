Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s traded shares were 0.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the UDMY share is $32.62, that puts it down -143.07 from that peak though still a striking 3.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 468.46K shares over the past three months.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $13.42 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.82%, and it has moved by -9.99% in 30 days. The short interest in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Udemy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.49 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $152.38 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -11.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.20% per annum.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Udemy Inc. insiders own 19.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.72%, with the float percentage being 53.25%. Emerald Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $4.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares are Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $10.85 million.