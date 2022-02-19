Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)

During the last session, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.31% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the LPRO share is $44.00, that puts it down -141.76 from that peak though still a striking 12.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 967.53K shares over the past three months.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LPRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) registered a -4.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.31% in intraday trading to $18.20 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by -2.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.61%. The short interest in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is 2.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.78, which implies an increase of 50.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, LPRO is trading at a discount of -202.2% off the target high and 1.1% off the low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Open Lending Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares have gone down -43.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.45 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.33 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.63 million and $44.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -390.00% in 2022.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Open Lending Corporation insiders own 12.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.57%, with the float percentage being 93.75%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.69 million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $530.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $355.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $110.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $96.47 million.