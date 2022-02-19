Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN)

During the last session, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.32% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CLSN share is $3.25, that puts it down -778.38 from that peak though still a striking 5.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $34.17M, and the average trade volume was 641.82K shares over the past three months.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CLSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.32% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.65%, and it has moved by -13.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.69%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 87.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CLSN is trading at a discount of -710.81% off the target high and -710.81% off the low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celsion Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares have gone down -61.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.21% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease 0.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.80%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2022.

CLSN Dividends

Celsion Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 17 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Celsion Corporation insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.95%, with the float percentage being 14.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 4.50% of all shares), a total value of $3.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.11 million.