Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) At $91.51 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$2.47. The 52-week high for the THO share is $152.20, that puts it down -66.32 from that peak though still a striking 6.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 817.97K shares over the past three months.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. THO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.39.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $91.51 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.50%, and it has moved by 2.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.43%. The short interest in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is 4.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.75, which implies an increase of 31.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $175.00 respectively. As a result, THO is trading at a discount of -91.24% off the target high and -9.28% off the low.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Thor Industries Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) shares have gone down -19.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 29.70% against 31.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.40% this quarter and then jump 10.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.57 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.89 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 194.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.90% per annum.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Thor Industries Inc. is 1.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.76%.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Thor Industries Inc. insiders own 4.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.77%, with the float percentage being 96.99%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 568 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $717.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.41 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $664.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thor Industries Inc. (THO) shares are Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $329.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $284.29 million.