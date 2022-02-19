The Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Stock Dropped 3.00% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RBOT share is $15.79, that puts it down -155.09 from that peak though still a striking 24.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.67. The company’s market capitalization is $763.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 504.40K shares over the past three months.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $6.19 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.28%, and it has moved by 3.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.99%. The short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -38.20% in 2022.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc. insiders own 36.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.51%, with the float percentage being 57.33%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.96 million shares (or 21.20% of all shares), a total value of $222.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 2.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.61 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF owns about 29594.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value.