The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR)’s Stock Is Down -9.84% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s traded shares were 0.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TKR share is $92.39, that puts it down -35.69 from that peak though still a striking 7.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.96. The company’s market capitalization is $5.18B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 576.38K shares over the past three months.

The Timken Company (TKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) trade information

The Timken Company (TKR) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $68.09 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.00%, and it has moved by -2.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.84%. The short interest in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is 1.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.40, which implies an increase of 20.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $72.00 and $133.00 respectively. As a result, TKR is trading at a discount of -95.33% off the target high and -5.74% off the low.

The Timken Company (TKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Timken Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Timken Company (TKR) shares have gone down -7.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.14% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 10.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $982.62 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $891.7 million and $980.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.20% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -20.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

TKR Dividends

The Timken Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Timken Company is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.20%.

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s Major holders

The Timken Company insiders own 12.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.58%, with the float percentage being 93.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 466 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.68 million shares (or 8.81% of all shares), a total value of $437.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $383.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Timken Company (TKR) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $134.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $127.2 million.