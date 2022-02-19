The Time To Buy Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Is Now

During the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.85% or -$1.91. The 52-week high for the ZNTL share is $87.19, that puts it down -82.94 from that peak though still a striking 27.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.48. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 293.40K shares over the past three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. ZNTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) registered a -3.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.85% in intraday trading to $47.66 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.80%, and it has moved by -18.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.65%. The short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 3.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $94.88, which implies an increase of 49.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, ZNTL is trading at a discount of -151.78% off the target high and -63.66% off the low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares have gone down -13.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.72% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.70% this quarter and then drop -20.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -216.70% in 2022.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.59%, with the float percentage being 100.72%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.76 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $450.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 million shares, is of Matrix Capital Management’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $289.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $78.03 million.