The Time Is Right To Purchase Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC)

During the last session, Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $98.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the WTFC share is $105.56, that puts it down -6.83 from that peak though still a striking 33.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 389.36K shares over the past three months.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. WTFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.54.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) trade information

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $98.81 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.10%, and it has moved by -0.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.51%. The short interest in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $116.08, which implies an increase of 14.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $97.00 and $127.00 respectively. As a result, WTFC is trading at a discount of -28.53% off the target high and 1.83% off the low.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wintrust Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) shares have gone up 35.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.42% against -9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.50% this quarter and then drop -46.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $415.46 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $404.49 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $417.76 million and $411.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.60% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.10%. While earnings are projected to return -22.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

WTFC Dividends

Wintrust Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wintrust Financial Corporation is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s Major holders

Wintrust Financial Corporation insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.56%, with the float percentage being 93.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $451.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $423.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $135.85 million.