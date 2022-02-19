The Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Stock Dropped 16.31% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.62% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the KZR share is $17.28, that puts it down -20.59 from that peak though still a striking 67.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $710.48M, and the average trade volume was 840.84K shares over the past three months.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. KZR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) registered a -0.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.62% in intraday trading to $14.33 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.98%, and it has moved by 16.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 147.07%.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares have gone up 162.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.63% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.40% this quarter and then drop -28.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 48.40% in 2022.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. insiders own 28.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.15%, with the float percentage being 94.36%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.53 million shares (or 9.22% of all shares), a total value of $39.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.1 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $10.32 million.