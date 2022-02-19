The Current Price For Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $308.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$1.37. The 52-week high for the LULU share is $485.83, that puts it down -57.4 from that peak though still a striking 12.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $269.28. The company’s market capitalization is $40.43B, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $308.66 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.54%, and it has moved by -4.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.99%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lululemon Athletica Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares have gone down -22.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.83% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.10% this quarter and then jump 14.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 billion by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.61% per annum.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders own 4.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.16%, with the float percentage being 92.13%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,305 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.74 million shares (or 15.10% of all shares), a total value of $7.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.83 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.35 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $1.36 billion.