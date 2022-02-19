The Current Price For EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the EPR share is $56.07, that puts it down -19.4 from that peak though still a striking 12.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.51B, and the average trade volume was 617.70K shares over the past three months.

EPR Properties (EPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. EPR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trade information

EPR Properties (EPR) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $46.96 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.03%, and it has moved by 4.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.88, which implies an increase of 14.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, EPR is trading at a discount of -32.03% off the target high and -8.6% off the low.

EPR Properties (EPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EPR Properties has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EPR Properties (EPR) shares have gone down -1.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.14% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 202.90% this quarter and then jump 1,050.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $133.05 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $93.41 million and $111.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.40% and then jump by 20.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -220.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

EPR Dividends

EPR Properties is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EPR Properties is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s Major holders

EPR Properties insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.65%, with the float percentage being 81.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 427 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.05 million shares (or 14.78% of all shares), a total value of $545.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $535.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EPR Properties (EPR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 3.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $104.91 million.