The China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) Stock Jumped 55.14% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.14% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the COE share is $25.92, that puts it down -1461.45 from that peak though still a striking 54.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $28.92M, and the average trade volume was 443.51K shares over the past three months.

China Online Education Group (COE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. COE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.64.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

China Online Education Group (COE) registered a -5.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.14% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.40%, and it has moved by 55.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.16, which implies an increase of 97.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.16 and $58.16 respectively. As a result, COE is trading at a discount of -3403.61% off the target high and -3403.61% off the low.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 204.80% this quarter and then jump 660.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.87 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.24 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 227.10% in 2022.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

China Online Education Group insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.33%, with the float percentage being 83.10%. SC China Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 20.76% of all shares), a total value of $6.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of China Online Education Group (COE) shares are iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF owns about 15665.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40885.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7500.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $19575.0.