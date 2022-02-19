The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s traded shares were 0.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the NTB share is $41.69, that puts it down -2.86 from that peak though still a striking 23.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.95. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 166.11K shares over the past three months.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NTB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) trade information

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $40.53 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.63%, and it has moved by 6.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.23%. The short interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.60, which implies an increase of 13.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, NTB is trading at a discount of -35.7% off the target high and -1.16% off the low.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) shares have gone up 22.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.45% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.60% this quarter and then drop -6.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.75 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.36 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $123.3 million and $121.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.20% and then jump by 1.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.30%. While earnings are projected to return -12.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

NTB Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is 1.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.42%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)’s Major holders

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.73%, with the float percentage being 72.59%. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.97 million shares (or 7.17% of all shares), a total value of $140.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $41.92 million.