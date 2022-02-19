The $94.51 Value Of America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $94.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.15% or -$13.07. The 52-week high for the CRMT share is $177.45, that puts it down -87.76 from that peak though still a striking 6.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $87.93. The company’s market capitalization is $615.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 93950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 75.43K shares over the past three months.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.71.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) trade information

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) registered a -12.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.15% in intraday trading to $94.51 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by -0.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.96%. The short interest in America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $140.00, which implies an increase of 32.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, CRMT is trading at a discount of -95.75% off the target high and -21.68% off the low.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that America’s Car-Mart Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) shares have gone down -24.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.11% against -3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.90% this quarter and then drop -47.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.43 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $313.22 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.20%. While earnings are projected to return 102.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.90% per annum.

CRMT Dividends

America’s Car-Mart Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s Major holders

America’s Car-Mart Inc. insiders own 8.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.16%, with the float percentage being 82.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $113.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $22.56 million.