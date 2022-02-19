The $53.58 Is The Price At Which Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.56% or -$1.41. The 52-week high for the NUS share is $62.70, that puts it down -17.02 from that peak though still a striking 26.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69B, and the average trade volume was 680.89K shares over the past three months.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) trade information

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) registered a -2.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.56% in intraday trading to $53.58 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by 5.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.80, which implies an increase of 13.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, NUS is trading at a discount of -39.98% off the target high and 6.68% off the low.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) shares have gone up 3.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.72% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.90% this quarter and then drop -6.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $656.01 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $624.42 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $748.19 million and $635.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.30% and then drop by -1.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return 16.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.81% per annum.

NUS Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is 1.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s Major holders

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.87%, with the float percentage being 85.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 357 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.95 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $240.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $238.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $57.85 million.