The $221.06 Is The Price At Which Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $221.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $3.54. The 52-week high for the BURL share is $357.34, that puts it down -61.65 from that peak though still a striking 6.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $206.70. The company’s market capitalization is $15.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 807.59K shares over the past three months.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BURL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.29.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $221.06 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.93%, and it has moved by 2.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.47%. The short interest in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $328.90, which implies an increase of 32.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $190.00 and $410.00 respectively. As a result, BURL is trading at a discount of -85.47% off the target high and 14.05% off the low.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burlington Stores Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares have gone down -36.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 455.64% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.80% this quarter and then drop -30.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.79 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.21 billion by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.28 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.50% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50%. While earnings are projected to return -147.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.20% per annum.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Burlington Stores Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.22%, with the float percentage being 103.50%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 703 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.48 million shares (or 12.70% of all shares), a total value of $2.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.84 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.66 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $958.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 4.14% of the stock, which is worth about $783.14 million.