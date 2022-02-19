The $15.01 Is The Price At Which Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the DOLE share is $17.66, that puts it down -17.65 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 585.36K shares over the past three months.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) trade information

Dole plc (DOLE) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $15.01 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.32%, and it has moved by 15.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) is 1.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -4.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.10% per annum.

DOLE Dividends

Dole plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dole plc is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE)’s Major holders

Dole plc insiders own 20.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.26%, with the float percentage being 53.18%.