The $12.73 Value Of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the RADI share is $18.79, that puts it down -47.6 from that peak though still a striking 16.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.62. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average trade volume was 901.37K shares over the past three months.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. RADI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $12.73 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.00%, and it has moved by -8.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.25, which implies an increase of 42.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, RADI is trading at a discount of -88.53% off the target high and -64.96% off the low.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,400.00% this quarter and then jump 10.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.84 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.13 million and $22.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.70% and then jump by 43.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 50.30% in 2022.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. insiders own 5.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.02%, with the float percentage being 104.39%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 14.43% of all shares), a total value of $175.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.13 million shares, is of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 12.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $146.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $22.92 million.