Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Is Likely To Grow By 14.67% Or More

During the last session, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the SNV share is $54.40, that puts it down -4.86 from that peak though still a striking 25.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.42. The company’s market capitalization is $7.58B, and the average trade volume was 979.87K shares over the past three months.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SNV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) trade information

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $51.88 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.50%, and it has moved by 5.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.80, which implies an increase of 14.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.50 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, SNV is trading at a discount of -29.14% off the target high and -8.91% off the low.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synovus Financial Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares have gone up 22.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.92% against -11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 0.90% this quarter and then drop -15.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $490.6 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $483.44 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $501.51 million and $484.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.20% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.10%. While earnings are projected to return -34.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SNV Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Synovus Financial Corp. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s Major holders

Synovus Financial Corp. insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.27%, with the float percentage being 80.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 500 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.81 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $606.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $564.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $183.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.93 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $172.66 million.